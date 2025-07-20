Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,670 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $34,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $225.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.96. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $284.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.