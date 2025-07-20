Lowery Thomas LLC Has $816,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

