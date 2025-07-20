Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $74.65 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of -130.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

