1ST Source Bank Makes New $204,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after buying an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after buying an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $114.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

