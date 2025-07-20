1ST Source Bank Sells 774 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 570.7% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 393,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,116,000 after purchasing an additional 334,585 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average is $175.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.