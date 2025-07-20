Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after buying an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $189,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $104,065,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

