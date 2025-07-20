Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Takes $2.09 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

IWY stock opened at $251.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.69 and its 200-day moving average is $228.18. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $252.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

