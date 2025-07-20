Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $12.20 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after purchasing an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 319,085 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,160,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,209,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $74.21 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

