Bingham Private Wealth LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.42.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

