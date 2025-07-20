Bingham Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 394 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,497,467,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,242,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,687,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $544.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

