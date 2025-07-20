Bingham Private Wealth LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $315.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.81 and its 200-day moving average is $287.90. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

