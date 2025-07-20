Bingham Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after buying an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $973,353,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $399,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,636,409,000 after buying an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,597.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,471.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,384.68. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,607.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,606.47.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,413 shares of company stock worth $172,987,751. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

