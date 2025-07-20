Bingham Private Wealth LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,677,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,949,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,866,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,164,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,452,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,402,000 after buying an additional 109,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $518.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.64 and a 200-day moving average of $487.41. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

