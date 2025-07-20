Bingham Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.40 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

