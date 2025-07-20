SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Bingham Private Wealth LLC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SAP Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $306.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.39. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The company has a market capitalization of $376.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

