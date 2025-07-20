Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.35 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $32.34 million and $6.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 43,269,340.60512228 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 1.12890223 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $5,606,440.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

