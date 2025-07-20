Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $20.78 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 46.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 151.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 53.2% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $963.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,006.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $955.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,075.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

