Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) vs. Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Valvoline has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advance Auto Parts has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Valvoline and Advance Auto Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline 15.97% 106.36% 8.52% Advance Auto Parts -3.74% -1.76% -0.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

96.1% of Valvoline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Valvoline shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valvoline and Advance Auto Parts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline $1.62 billion 2.86 $211.50 million $2.06 17.67 Advance Auto Parts $9.09 billion 0.40 -$335.79 million ($5.87) -10.42

Valvoline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advance Auto Parts. Advance Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valvoline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valvoline and Advance Auto Parts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline 0 5 9 1 2.73 Advance Auto Parts 2 19 1 0 1.95

Valvoline presently has a consensus price target of $42.54, indicating a potential upside of 16.83%. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus price target of $46.53, indicating a potential downside of 23.91%. Given Valvoline’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Valvoline is more favorable than Advance Auto Parts.

Summary

Valvoline beats Advance Auto Parts on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc. engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks. It offers its services for passenger cars, hybrid and battery electric vehicles, and light and medium duty vehicles. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts. It also offers air conditioning chemicals and accessories; air fresheners; antifreeze and washer fluids; electrical wires and fuses; electronics; floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories; hand and specialty tools; lighting products; performance parts; sealants, adhesives, and compounds; tire repair accessories; vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories; washes, waxes and cleaning supplies; and wiper blades. In addition, the company offers air filters; fuel and oil additives; fuel filters; grease and lubricants; motor oils; oil filters, part cleaners and treatments; and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation; engine light scanning and checking; electrical system testing, including batteries, starters, and alternators; oil and battery recycling; and loaner tool program services. Additionally, the company sells its products through its website. It serves professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company operates stores under the Advance Auto Parts and Carquest names, as well as branches under the Worldpac name. The company has stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada; and independently owned Carquest branded stores in Mexico and various Caribbean Islands. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.