J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $12.33 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after buying an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after buying an additional 171,953 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,199,000 after acquiring an additional 356,756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

