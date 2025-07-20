Best Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – July 19th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Oracle are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical developers, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and health systems, and health insurers. These equities allow investors to gain exposure to businesses that research, develop, produce, and deliver medical treatments and health-related services. Because demand for healthcare tends to be relatively stable and driven by demographic trends, healthcare stocks are often viewed as defensive holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. 33,864,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,124,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.45. 14,902,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.47 and its 200-day moving average is $433.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.30. 9,671,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $251.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average is $168.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Recommended Stories