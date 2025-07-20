McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McKesson were worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $709.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $716.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

