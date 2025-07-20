Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 151.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 950.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.65.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.