Top Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 19th

Alphabet, GE Aerospace, Berkshire Hathaway, Rocket Lab, Boeing, Eaton, and RTX are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the space economy—ranging from satellite design and manufacturing, launch services, and orbital infrastructure to space exploration and tourism. They include established aerospace and defense firms (e.g., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman) as well as pure-play space outfits like Planet Labs, Maxar Technologies, Rocket Lab or Virgin Galactic. Investing in space stocks offers exposure to high-growth markets such as satellite broadband, Earth observation and government contracts, but carries elevated risks from capital intensity, regulatory hurdles and technological uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,864,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,124,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,605,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.75. The company has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $272.80.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $473.89. 3,997,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.67. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $406.11 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,847,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -128.48 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $229.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,968,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.73. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $233.61. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $378.89. 2,941,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,753. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $384.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $151.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,922,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,771. The firm has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.48. RTX has a one year low of $102.62 and a one year high of $152.85.

