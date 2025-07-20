Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lowered by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $566.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.21. The company has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

