Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

