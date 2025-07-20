BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

BKM Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.