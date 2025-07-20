Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 1,100 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Corteva stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

