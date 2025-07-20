Coastwise Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $121.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.