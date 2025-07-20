Coastwise Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $121.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney
In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
