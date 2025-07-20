Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Lifted by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DFCF opened at $41.99 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.