Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after purchasing an additional 665,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,021,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $130.49.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

