Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 449,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $4,714,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

