Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $576.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $578.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $554.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.