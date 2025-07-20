Bingham Private Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

