Lowery Thomas LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lowery Thomas LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,001.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

