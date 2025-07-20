Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $273.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average of $282.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

