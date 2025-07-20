Optimist Retirement Group LLC Trims Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 1.1% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.