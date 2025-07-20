Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

