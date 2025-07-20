Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Down 0.1%

KRP stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Kimbell Royalty’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kimbell Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 3,760.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,180.01. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty

Featured Articles

