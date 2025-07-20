Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

