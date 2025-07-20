Coastwise Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.47 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 293.64%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

