Lowery Thomas LLC Purchases 501 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $163.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

