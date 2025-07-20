Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

