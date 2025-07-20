Lowery Thomas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $443.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.