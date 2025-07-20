Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,520 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 263.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 823.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $9,171,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on PODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

PODD opened at $284.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.99. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $173.00 and a 1 year high of $329.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

