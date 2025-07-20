Kailix Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Kailix Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,571 shares during the quarter. Green Plains makes up 6.9% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Green Plains worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $10,940,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 804,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 650,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 488,870 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 454,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $4,249,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Green Plains stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Green Plains, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $520.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

