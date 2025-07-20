Kailix Advisors LLC Sells 351,868 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Kailix Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351,868 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up approximately 19.6% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Constellium by 2,485.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellium by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Constellium by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Constellium by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $13.57 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

