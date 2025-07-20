Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Holdings Lowered by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,135 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 486,892 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Atomera by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 516,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atomera by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atomera by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 92.12% and a negative net margin of 15,555.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

