Lowery Thomas LLC Acquires 809 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after buying an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after buying an additional 11,074,601 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,275,000 after buying an additional 5,291,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,365,000 after buying an additional 5,059,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

