Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

HWM opened at $190.69 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $191.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

