3,625 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $58.04 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

